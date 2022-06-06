Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Rockie Wilson Exit Interview

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2022

    Video by Christa Dandrea 

    37th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Rockie Wilson, 37th Training Wing commander, conducted an exit interview June 6, 2022 prior to his change of command June 10. Wilson assumed command of the 37th Training Wing in July 2020.

    Date Taken: 06.06.2022
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022 16:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 846649
    VIRIN: 220606-F-UX606-0001
    Filename: DOD_109046956
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Col. Rockie Wilson Exit Interview, by Christa Dandrea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    37TRW

