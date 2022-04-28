Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lessons From Agnes: Mother Nature Doesn't Sit Still On Us

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PA, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2022

    Video by James Walker 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk District

    Leon Skinner, an Emergency Management Specialist with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers- Baltimore District, discusses the serious impact Hurricane Agnes caused to the Wyoming Valley fifty years ago and what organizations like the Silver Jackets do to alleviate this effects and protect against future occurrences.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022 12:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 846634
    VIRIN: 220428-A-HU469-203
    Filename: DOD_109046698
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: PA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lessons From Agnes: Mother Nature Doesn't Sit Still On Us, by James Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pennsylvania
    USACE
    Baltimore
    Flooding
    Silver Jackets
    Baltimore District

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT