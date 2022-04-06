Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SEA Whitehead visits Maine National Guard

    ME, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio 

    National Guard Bureau

    SEA Tony L. Whitehead, the senior enlisted advisor to the Chief, National Guard Bureau, visited with Airmen and Soldiers from the Maine National Guard June 4-5, 2022. SEA Whitehead toured multiple MENG installations and directly engaged with Guardsmen throughout his visit. His tour also included a recognition ceremony at Camp Chamberlain for Sgt. 1st Class Alyson Pelletier, a marketing noncommissioned officer for the Maine Army National Guard's Recruiting and Retention Battalion, who submitted the winning logo design for Whitehead's core priorities as SEA - what he calls his "three Es": educate, empower, and execute. Pelletier's design was selected from a field of more than 20 entries from across the 54 states and territories as the new brand for the office of the NGB senior enlisted advisor. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2022
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022 11:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 846620
    VIRIN: 220609-Z-PI747-1001
    Filename: DOD_109046593
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: ME, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SEA Whitehead visits Maine National Guard, by MSgt Amber Monio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Maine
    Senior Enlisted Advisor
    CNGB
    National Guard
    Maineiacs
    MENG

