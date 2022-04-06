SEA Whitehead visits Maine National Guard

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



SEA Tony L. Whitehead, the senior enlisted advisor to the Chief, National Guard Bureau, visited with Airmen and Soldiers from the Maine National Guard June 4-5, 2022. SEA Whitehead toured multiple MENG installations and directly engaged with Guardsmen throughout his visit. His tour also included a recognition ceremony at Camp Chamberlain for Sgt. 1st Class Alyson Pelletier, a marketing noncommissioned officer for the Maine Army National Guard's Recruiting and Retention Battalion, who submitted the winning logo design for Whitehead's core priorities as SEA - what he calls his "three Es": educate, empower, and execute. Pelletier's design was selected from a field of more than 20 entries from across the 54 states and territories as the new brand for the office of the NGB senior enlisted advisor. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)