    Washington National Guard Memorial Day Run

    CAMP MURRAY, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Members of the Washington National Guard gather to honor and remember our Nation's brave fallen men and women during a Memorial Day run on May 27, 2022, at Camp Murray, WA. (U.S. National Guard video by Peter Chang)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2022
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022 11:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 846618
    VIRIN: 220526-Z-CH682-887
    Filename: DOD_109046568
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Washington National Guard Memorial Day Run, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard
    Memorial Day
    Washington National Guard
    Memorial Day Run
    Camp Murray, Washington

