Members of the Washington National Guard gather to honor and remember our Nation's brave fallen men and women during a Memorial Day run on May 27, 2022, at Camp Murray, WA. (U.S. National Guard video by Peter Chang)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2022 11:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|846618
|VIRIN:
|220526-Z-CH682-887
|Filename:
|DOD_109046568
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|CAMP MURRAY, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Washington National Guard Memorial Day Run, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT