Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Student Feelings of Preparedness for Writing in Graduate-level PME

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MAXWELL AFB, AL, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2022

    Video by Ramona Henson 

    Air University Public Affairs Multimedia

    Ms. Meg Varney & Dr. Liz Woodworth

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2022
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022 11:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 846615
    VIRIN: 220413-O-RH006-519
    Filename: DOD_109046556
    Length: 00:28:27
    Location: MAXWELL AFB, AL, AL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Student Feelings of Preparedness for Writing in Graduate-level PME, by Ramona Henson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MSOTL 2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT