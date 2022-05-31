Brig. Gen. (Ret) Oscar Hilman former commander of the 81st Brigade Combat Team

As Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month comes to a close, we had the opportunity to interview Brig. Gen. (Ret) Oscar Hilman, the former commander of the 81st Brigade Combat Team on May 31, 2022, at Camp Murray, WA.
Brig. Gen. (Ret) Oscar Hilman had many accomplishments during the tenure of his career, including the training and deployment of the 81st Brigade Combat Team to Iraq, which was the first mobilization and deployment for the brigade since World War II. The brigade's deployment to Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom from 2004 to 2005 was the first National Guard brigade level organization to cross the border into Iraq during the Global War on Terror. (U.S. National Guard video by Peter Chang)
Date Taken:
|05.31.2022
Date Posted:
|06.09.2022 10:50
Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|846611
|VIRIN:
|220531-Z-CH682-752
|Filename:
|DOD_109046480
Length:
|00:10:27
Location:
|CAMP MURRAY, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
