102 IW SFS Participates in Training Exercise

102nd Intelligence Wing Security Forces Airmen participate in a training exercise on Joint Base Cape Cod, Massachusetts, June 8, 2022. This training ensures that when the defenders deploy, they are able to effectively do their job.
|06.08.2022
|06.09.2022 10:56
|Interviews
|846610
|220608-Z-CP771-1001
|DOD_109046465
|00:01:02
|JOINT BASE CAPE COD, MA, US
|0
|0
