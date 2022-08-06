Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    102 IW SFS Participates in Training Exercise

    JOINT BASE CAPE COD, MA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Francesca Skridulis 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    102nd Intelligence Wing Security Forces Airmen participate in a training exercise on Joint Base Cape Cod, Massachusetts, June 8, 2022. This training ensures that when the defenders deploy, they are able to effectively do their job.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2022
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022 10:56
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 846610
    VIRIN: 220608-Z-CP771-1001
    Filename: DOD_109046465
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: JOINT BASE CAPE COD, MA, US

    TAGS

    security forces
    exercise
    training
    jbcc
    102iw

