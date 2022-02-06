Some tips for PCS season from Maj. Dominique Holley, deputy chief of BACH Behavioral Health, on ways to make the transition easier for your children and family.
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2022 10:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|846607
|VIRIN:
|220602-A-DQ133-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109046457
|Length:
|00:08:01
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Hometown:
|CLARKSVILLE, TN, US
|Hometown:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tips for PCS Season, Family Transition, by Justin Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT