    Maj. Gen. Mosser on Covid-19 policy

    CA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2022

    Video by Sgt. Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe 

    311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command   

    Deputy Commanding General of US Army Reserve, Maj. Gen. Gregory J. Mosser, discusses Covid-19 Policy with Soldiers at South El. Monte/California.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2022
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022 07:34
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 846560
    VIRIN: 220515-A-PK275-796
    Filename: DOD_109046072
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. Mosser on Covid-19 policy, by SGT Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    311 ESC

