Deputy Commanding General of US Army Reserve, Maj. Gen. Gregory J. Mosser, discusses Covid-19 Policy with Soldiers at South El. Monte/California.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2022 07:34
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|846560
|VIRIN:
|220515-A-PK275-796
|Filename:
|DOD_109046072
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Gen. Mosser on Covid-19 policy, by SGT Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
