521st Air Mobility Operations Wing Supports Fly Formula (720p w/Graphics)

    521st Air Mobility Operations Wing Supports Fly Formula

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    05.11.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Stephanie Gelardo 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    U.S. Air Force Colonel Adrienne Williams, 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing Commander, highlights the airmen of the 521st AMOW and their contributions to the active missions in Ramstein and the larger Transportation Command in Europe on Ramstein Air Base, Germany April 11, 2022.

    Date Taken: 05.11.2022
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022 07:53
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE 

    Ramstein Air Base
    USTRANSCOM
    521st AMOW
    721st APS
    Operation Fly Formula
    AFN In-Focus

