    Pride Means

    JAPAN

    05.24.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adam Ferrero 

    AFN Tokyo

    A television spot recognizing LGBT Pride Month by asking the LGBT community of Yokota Air Base what "Pride" means to them.

    Date Taken: 05.24.2022
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022 03:31
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 846524
    VIRIN: 220524-N-BD319-064
    Filename: DOD_109045778
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pride Means, by PO2 Adam Ferrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pride
    LGBT
    Pride Month

