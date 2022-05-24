A television spot recognizing LGBT Pride Month by asking the LGBT community of Yokota Air Base what "Pride" means to them.
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2022 03:31
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|846524
|VIRIN:
|220524-N-BD319-064
|Filename:
|DOD_109045778
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pride Means, by PO2 Adam Ferrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT