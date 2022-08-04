Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deep Dive: The History of Sakura Season

    JAPAN

    04.08.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adam Ferrero 

    AFN Tokyo

    While many cultures worldwide celebrate flowers as a herald of Spring, few are as globally recognized as the Japanese cherry blossom. Songs, poems, and even coffee flavors pay homage to the iconic sakura. So, where did all this floral hype come from? Find out on today's episode of Deep Dive!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2022
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022 03:16
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 846521
    VIRIN: 220408-N-BD319-327
    Filename: DOD_109045747
    Length: 00:06:11
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deep Dive: The History of Sakura Season, by PO2 Adam Ferrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Culture
    Sakura

