Every Thursday morning, Yokota Library hosts a themed story time for young kids, featuring fun and adventure books, songs, and more!
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2022 03:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|846519
|VIRIN:
|220304-N-BD319-471
|Filename:
|DOD_109045743
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Children's Story Time at Yokota Library, by PO2 Adam Ferrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
