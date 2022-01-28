Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Radio Around the Region - Did You Know?

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    01.28.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adam Ferrero 

    AFN Tokyo

    Air Force Ssgt Brendan Miller, a.k.a. Nevermore, talks about a new segment, "Did You Know", featured on AFN Tokyo's morning radio show, Kanto Connection.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2022
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022 02:59
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 846517
    VIRIN: 220128-N-BD319-655
    Filename: DOD_109045730
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Around the Region - Did You Know?, by PO2 Adam Ferrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Radio
    Commercial
    DJ
    Segment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT