Best Warrior 2022: Region 7 Finals, Guam

Seven states. One territory. Fifteen of the best of the best take on five days of grueling physical and mental challenges on the island of Guam to determine the 2022 Army National Guard's Region VII Best Warrior.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2022 02:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|846514
|VIRIN:
|220606-Z-RJ317-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109045727
|Length:
|00:06:39
|Location:
|GU
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
