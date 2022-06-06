Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Best Warrior 2022: Region 7 Finals, Guam

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GUAM

    06.06.2022

    Video by Mark Scott 

    Guam National Guard

    Seven states. One territory. Fifteen of the best of the best take on five days of grueling physical and mental challenges on the island of Guam to determine the 2022 Army National Guard's Region VII Best Warrior.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2022
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022 02:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 846514
    VIRIN: 220606-Z-RJ317-1001
    Filename: DOD_109045727
    Length: 00:06:39
    Location: GU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Best Warrior 2022: Region 7 Finals, Guam, by Mark Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guam
    Best Warrior Competition
    Army National Guard
    Region 7

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT