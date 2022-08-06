U.S. Army Pacific Best Warrior Competition participants conduct the multiple weapon scenario-based marksmanship event June 8 at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, during the 2022 USARPAC’s BWC. The USARPAC BWC 2022 is an annual week-long competition consisting of competitors from multiple USARPAC units across the Indo-Pacific. The noncommissioned officers and junior enlisted Soldiers are evaluated in several categories such as general military knowledge, basic Soldier skills, and physical fitness. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Mariah Aguilar, 25th Infantry Division)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2022 02:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|846513
|VIRIN:
|220608-A-LR057-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_109045726
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USARPAC Best Warrior Competition 2022: Marksmanship b-roll, by PV2 Mariah Aguilar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
