7th COMM. Bn. Basic Jungle Survival Skills Course

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/846511" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 7th Communication Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, undergoe the Basic Jungle Survival Skills course at the Jungle Warfare Training Center, Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, May 27-29, 2022. Marines with the 7th Comm. Bn. took part in the course to prepare for jungle operations. III MIG functions as the vanguard of III MEF, operating in the Indo-Pacific regions information environment, and supports Marine Air Ground Task Force with communications, intelligence and supporting arms liaison capabilities.

(U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Grace Gerlach)