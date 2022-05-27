Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7th COMM. Bn. Basic Jungle Survival Skills Course

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.27.2022

    Video by Cpl. Grace Gerlach 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marines with 7th Communication Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, undergoe the Basic Jungle Survival Skills course at the Jungle Warfare Training Center, Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, May 27-29, 2022. Marines with the 7th Comm. Bn. took part in the course to prepare for jungle operations. III MIG functions as the vanguard of III MEF, operating in the Indo-Pacific regions information environment, and supports Marine Air Ground Task Force with communications, intelligence and supporting arms liaison capabilities.
    (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Grace Gerlach)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2022
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022 02:48
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

