Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Inaugural Ceremony of the Ninth Summit of the Americas

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2022

    Courtesy Video

    White House Communications Agency         

    President Biden and Vice President Harris Deliver Remarks at the Inaugural Ceremony of the Ninth Summit of the Americas

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2022
    Date Posted: 06.08.2022 22:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 846508
    Filename: DOD_109045507
    Length: 01:17:51
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inaugural Ceremony of the Ninth Summit of the Americas, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT