    Sights and Sounds - Kasuga-Taisha Shrine

    NARA CITY, NARA, JAPAN

    06.08.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sean Lynch 

    AFN Yokosuka

    220609-N-CU072-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 9, 2022) - This installment of Sights and Sounds features the Kasuga-Taisha Shrine located in Nara, Japan. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Lynch/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2022
    Date Posted: 06.08.2022 21:12
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 846502
    VIRIN: 220609-N-CU072-1001
    Filename: DOD_109045460
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: NARA CITY, NARA, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sights and Sounds - Kasuga-Taisha Shrine, by PO2 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN
    Japan
    Nara
    Sights and Sounds
    Kasuga-Taisha Temple

