Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFW2 Ambassador Roadshow - Keesler AFB

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MS, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2022

    Video by Melissa Espinales 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    The Air Force Wounded Warrior Program was at Keesler AFB. The Ambassador team met with Airman, Guardians and leadership across the base.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2022
    Date Posted: 06.08.2022 16:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 846471
    VIRIN: 220606-F-YF138-056
    Filename: DOD_109044877
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: MS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFW2 Ambassador Roadshow - Keesler AFB, by Melissa Espinales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFW2
    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program
    Care Beyond Duty
    Ambassador Roadshow

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT