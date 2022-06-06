AFW2 Ambassador Roadshow - Keesler AFB

The Air Force Wounded Warrior Program was at Keesler AFB. The Ambassador team met with Airman, Guardians and leadership across the base.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2022 16:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|846471
|VIRIN:
|220606-F-YF138-056
|Filename:
|DOD_109044877
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|MS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
