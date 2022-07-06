Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Gen. David G. Bellon Testimony to U.S. Senate on Marine Reserve Force

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Marine Forces Reserve

    U.S Marine Corps Lt. Gen. David G. Bellon, Commander of Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Forces South, speaks about budget spending on the fiscal year 2023 in the Marine Forces Reserve to a Senate Appropriations subcommittee, June 7, 2022. (Courtesy Video by Department of Defense)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2022
    Date Posted: 06.08.2022 20:53
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 846468
    VIRIN: 220607-M-MO302-1001
    Filename: DOD_109044839
    Length: 00:06:54
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

