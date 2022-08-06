Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fuerzas Comando 2022o

    HONDURAS

    06.08.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Victor Aguirre 

    Special Operations Command South

    Exercise FUERZAS COMANDO (FC) is a Chairman Joint Chief of Staff approved, U.S. Southern Command sponsored, Special Operations Forces (SOF) engagement activity executed through Special Operations Command South, comprised of a special operations skills competition and a Distinguished Visitor Program designed to enhance regional cooperation and the exchange of best practices in the tactics, techniques and procedures utilized in combating transnational organized crime and countering illicit activities.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2022
    Date Posted: 06.08.2022 16:11
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 846463
    VIRIN: 220608-A-KM161-163
    Filename: DOD_109044790
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: HN

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fuerzas Comando 2022o, by SFC Victor Aguirre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FC22

