Exercise FUERZAS COMANDO (FC) is a Chairman Joint Chief of Staff approved, U.S. Southern Command sponsored, Special Operations Forces (SOF) engagement activity executed through Special Operations Command South, comprised of a special operations skills competition and a Distinguished Visitor Program designed to enhance regional cooperation and the exchange of best practices in the tactics, techniques and procedures utilized in combating transnational organized crime and countering illicit activities.
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2022 16:11
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|846463
|VIRIN:
|220608-A-KM161-163
|Filename:
|DOD_109044790
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|HN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fuerzas Comando 2022o, by SFC Victor Aguirre, identified by DVIDS
No keywords found.
