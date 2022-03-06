Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Report - Video news from Fort Bliss, Texas

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2022

    Video by David Poe 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    It's time for your Fort Report. The official video news magazine of Fort Bliss, Texas.

    In this edition:
    Soldiers from 3rd Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment had their latest Spur Ride last month. The Spur Ride is a tough challenge and a rite of passage for junior Cavalry Soldiers who want to earn their spurs by showing their Soldier proficiencies in ADVERSE situations

    This work, Fort Report - Video news from Fort Bliss, Texas, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

