Fort Report - Video news from Fort Bliss, Texas

It's time for your Fort Report. The official video news magazine of Fort Bliss, Texas.



In this edition:

Soldiers from 3rd Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment had their latest Spur Ride last month. The Spur Ride is a tough challenge and a rite of passage for junior Cavalry Soldiers who want to earn their spurs by showing their Soldier proficiencies in ADVERSE situations