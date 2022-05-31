For some Team Robins members working at the installation is like the family business. Being here is more than just about making a living, but also patriotism. In celebration of Robins eight decades of existence, a father-daughter duo shares how the base impacted their lives and became a family affair.
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2022 15:17
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|846457
|VIRIN:
|220531-F-MW167-978
|Filename:
|DOD_109044719
|Length:
|00:04:33
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Robins 80: Meet the Hrizuks, by Kisha Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT