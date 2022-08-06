Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen Hicks discusses advances in AI and data in the Department of Defense.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen Hicks discusses the department’s approach to leveraging artificial intelligence, data, and digital solutions to counter advanced threats to U.S. national security with former Senior Advisor Mr. Jim Mitre during the DoD Digital and AI Symposium, June 8, 2022.

    Date Taken: 06.08.2022
    Date Posted: 06.08.2022 15:16
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 846453
    Filename: DOD_109044674
    Length: 00:28:03
    Location: DC, US

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
