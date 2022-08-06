Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen Hicks discusses advances in AI and data in the Department of Defense.

Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen Hicks discusses the department’s approach to leveraging artificial intelligence, data, and digital solutions to counter advanced threats to U.S. national security with former Senior Advisor Mr. Jim Mitre during the DoD Digital and AI Symposium, June 8, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2022 15:16
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|846453
|Filename:
|DOD_109044674
|Length:
|00:28:03
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
