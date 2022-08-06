HYCA is part of the National Youth Challenge Program established in 1993 by the National Guard. Indiana’s Hoosier Youth Challenge Academy, located in Knightstown, offers military-based training to unemployed/underemployed, crime-free and drug-free high-school dropouts 16-18 years of age.
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2022 15:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|846450
|VIRIN:
|220608-Z-YR542-1346
|Filename:
|DOD_109044589
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|MOORESVILLE, IN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Hoosier Youth Acadamy, by SSG Tackora Farrington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
