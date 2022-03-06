Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Infantry Division Band Performs at Riverbend Festival

    CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2022

    Video by Spc. Daniel Thompson 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Sgt. James Motz from the 3rd Infantry Division band talks about performing at the Riverbend Festival in Chattanooga, Tennessee, June 3, 2022. The 3rd ID’s band was one of several performers set up across three stages along the riverbank of the Tennessee River at Ross’s Landing, also known as the Scenic City’s front porch. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Daniel Thompson/50th Public Affairs Detachment)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2022
    Date Posted: 06.08.2022 14:25
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 846447
    VIRIN: 220603-A-AB240-2003
    Filename: DOD_109044561
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: CHATTANOOGA, TN, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Infantry Division Band Performs at Riverbend Festival, by SPC Daniel Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    3ID
    Riverbend Festival
    Rock of the Marne
    3rd ID Band
    Rhythm of the Marne

