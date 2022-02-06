Senior Airman Layne McDonald, 78th Logistics Readiness Squadron ground transport technician, gives his story about when he was involved in a 2021 motor vehicle accident at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, and how that has changed his safety outlook moving forward. (U.S. Air Force video by Cole Benjamin)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2022 11:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|846433
|VIRIN:
|220602-F-HK415-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109044347
|Length:
|00:03:25
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, National Safety Month: Traffic Awareness, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT