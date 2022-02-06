Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Safety Month: Traffic Awareness

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2022

    78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Layne McDonald, 78th Logistics Readiness Squadron ground transport technician, gives his story about when he was involved in a 2021 motor vehicle accident at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, and how that has changed his safety outlook moving forward. (U.S. Air Force video by Cole Benjamin)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2022
    Date Posted: 06.08.2022 11:46
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 

