    NRC Baltimore Sailors Assist in USS Constellation Berth Transfer

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2022

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Patrick Gordon 

    Navy Office of Information, Media Content Operations-Navy Reserve Component

    NRC Baltimore Sailors were on hand May 31, 2022 to shift historic ship USS Constellation’s berth from the Inner Harbor’s west wall to Pier 1.

    Date Taken: 05.31.2022
    Date Posted: 06.08.2022 13:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 846432
    VIRIN: 220531-N-JP566-262
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109044308
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, NRC Baltimore Sailors Assist in USS Constellation Berth Transfer, by CPO Patrick Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Reserve
    Baltimore
    Sail
    USNR
    Navy
    History

