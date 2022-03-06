1st Regiment, Advanced Camp | FLRC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/846428" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Army ROTC Cadets bond while completing challenging obstacles as a team, during the Field Leader Reaction Course at Cadet Summer Training. Cadets take turns leading the team through obstacles while taking input from each member. Cadets have 15 minutes to complete each station and there may be more than one solution.



Produced by Cristina Betz, CST Public Affairs