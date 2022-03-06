Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Regiment, Advanced Camp | FLRC

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2022

    Video by USACC PAO 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Army ROTC Cadets bond while completing challenging obstacles as a team, during the Field Leader Reaction Course at Cadet Summer Training. Cadets take turns leading the team through obstacles while taking input from each member. Cadets have 15 minutes to complete each station and there may be more than one solution.

    Produced by Cristina Betz, CST Public Affairs

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2022
    Date Posted: 06.08.2022 11:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 846428
    VIRIN: 220603-O-MN346-128
    Filename: DOD_109044280
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Regiment, Advanced Camp | FLRC, by USACC PAO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army ROTC
    FLRC
    Cadet Summer Training
    Field Leader Reaction Course
    CST2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT