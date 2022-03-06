1st Regiment, Advanced Camp | FLRC

Army ROTC Cadets bond while completing challenging obstacles as a team, during the Field Leader Reaction Course at Cadet Summer Training. Cadets take turns leading the team through obstacles while taking input from each member. Cadets have 15 minutes to complete each station and there may be more than one solution.
Produced by Cristina Betz, CST Public Affairs
