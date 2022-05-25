Bataan arrives in New York for Fleet Week 2022

NEW YORK -- (MAY 25, 2022)
USS Bataan (LHD-5) arrives at Pier 88 for Fleet Week New York, 2022.
Fleet Week New York, now in its 34th year, is the city’s time-honored celebration of the sea services. It is an unparalleled opportunity for the citizens of New York and the surrounding tri-state area to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, and witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. The weeklong celebration has been held nearly every year since 1984 and will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen this year.U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Roger S. Duncan
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2022 10:46
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|846424
|VIRIN:
|220525-N-YZ252-3000
|Filename:
|DOD_109044247
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NY, US
|Hometown:
|NEW YORK, NY, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
