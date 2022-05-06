Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around the Wing in 60 Seconds - June 2022

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Austin Jackson, Senior Airman Shelby Thurman and Airman 1st Class Juliana Todd

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    In this issue of Around the Wing in 60 Seconds we recap the June 2022 Unit Training Assembly featuring: Wing-wide annual Sexual Assault Prevention & Response training and Violence Prevention training; 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron’s water survival training; and 908th Security Forces Squadron’s annual use of force training.

    Date Taken: 06.05.2022
    Date Posted: 06.08.2022 10:53
