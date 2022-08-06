Zero To 100 - EP 3: Tu Lam - Call of Duty Ronin

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



We sit down with Tu Lam, a character in the Call of Duty video game series, co-host of Forged by Fire and a retired Army Green Beret. He shares his story of overcoming severe racism, self-doubt, and war trauma as a Vietnam refugee becoming a true modern day samurai.



This episode is presented in honor of AAPI (Asian American Pacific Islander) month and highlights a great figure who has contributed to the legacy of the many AAPI leaders that have impacted American society.



Spiritual Fitness Infographic: https://www.fitness.marines.mil/Resilience/Spiritual-Fitness/



Tu Lam’s Ronin Tactics: https://www.ronintactics.com/