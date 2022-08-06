Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Zero To 100 - EP 3: Tu Lam - Call of Duty Ronin

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2022

    Video by Michael Stevenson 

    Marine and Family Programs

    We sit down with Tu Lam, a character in the Call of Duty video game series, co-host of Forged by Fire and a retired Army Green Beret. He shares his story of overcoming severe racism, self-doubt, and war trauma as a Vietnam refugee becoming a true modern day samurai.

    This episode is presented in honor of AAPI (Asian American Pacific Islander) month and highlights a great figure who has contributed to the legacy of the many AAPI leaders that have impacted American society.

    Spiritual Fitness Infographic: https://www.fitness.marines.mil/Resilience/Spiritual-Fitness/

    Tu Lam’s Ronin Tactics: https://www.ronintactics.com/

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2022
    Date Posted: 06.08.2022 11:11
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 846413
    VIRIN: 220608-M-JB228-181
    Filename: DOD_109044137
    Length: 01:56:53
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Zero To 100 - EP 3: Tu Lam - Call of Duty Ronin, by Michael Stevenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    prevention
    usmc
    podcast
    marines

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT