    2nd Regiment, Advanced Camp, ACFT | CST 2022 B-Roll

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2022

    Video by USACC PAO 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Cadets from 2nd Regiment, Advanced Camp, complete a diagnostic Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) during Cadet Summer Training (CST) at Fort Knox, Ky., June 4, 2022.

    Video By: Jackson Huston, CST Public Affairs

    Date Taken: 06.04.2022
    Date Posted: 06.08.2022 09:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 846403
    VIRIN: 220604-O-MN346-609
    Filename: DOD_109044042
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 

    This work, 2nd Regiment, Advanced Camp, ACFT | CST 2022 B-Roll, by USACC PAO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army ROTC
    USACC
    Cadet Summer Training
    ACFT
    Army Combat Fitness Test
    CST2022

