Cadets from 2nd Regiment, Advanced Camp, complete a diagnostic Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) during Cadet Summer Training (CST) at Fort Knox, Ky., June 4, 2022.
Video By: Jackson Huston, CST Public Affairs
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2022 09:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|846403
|VIRIN:
|220604-O-MN346-609
|Filename:
|DOD_109044042
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 2nd Regiment, Advanced Camp, ACFT | CST 2022 B-Roll, by USACC PAO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
