U.S. Air Force Airmen, U.S. Army Soldiers, French and German military service members and French World War II reenactors prepare for static-line and free-fall jumps from C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, and a C-47 aircraft to commemorate the 78th anniversary of D-Day in Normandy, France, June 5, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2022 06:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|846394
|VIRIN:
|220605-F-KY598-1023
|Filename:
|DOD_109043684
|Length:
|00:03:03
|Location:
|NORMANDY, FR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen, Soldiers prepare for DDay commemoration jumps, by SrA John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ramstein Air Base
