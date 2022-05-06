Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen, Soldiers prepare for DDay commemoration jumps

    NORMANDY, FRANCE

    06.05.2022

    Video by Senior Airman John Wright 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen, U.S. Army Soldiers, French and German military service members and French World War II reenactors prepare for static-line and free-fall jumps from C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, and a C-47 aircraft to commemorate the 78th anniversary of D-Day in Normandy, France, June 5, 2022.

    Date Taken: 06.05.2022
    Date Posted: 06.08.2022 06:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: NORMANDY, FR 

