    B-1B Bomber Task Force Arrives at Andersen Air Force Base

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    06.02.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Nicholas Priest 

    4th Combat Camera Squadron

    B-1B Lancer aircraft assigned to the 34th Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, arrive at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam as part of a Bomber Task Force mission, June 2 2022. Bomber missions contribute to joint force lethality and deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific by demonstrating the United States Air Force's ability to operate anywhere in the world at any time in support of the National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Nicholas Priest)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2022
    Date Posted: 06.08.2022 02:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 846381
    VIRIN: 220602-F-WF811-5001
    Filename: DOD_109043548
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 

    This work, B-1B Bomber Task Force Arrives at Andersen Air Force Base, by MSgt Nicholas Priest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    B-1B Lancer
    b1bfet
    Bomber task force
    BTF

