B-1B Bomber Task Force Arrives at Andersen Air Force Base

B-1B Lancer aircraft assigned to the 34th Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, arrive at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam as part of a Bomber Task Force mission, June 2 2022. Bomber missions contribute to joint force lethality and deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific by demonstrating the United States Air Force's ability to operate anywhere in the world at any time in support of the National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Nicholas Priest)
|06.02.2022
|06.08.2022 02:52
|B-Roll
|846381
|220602-F-WF811-5001
|DOD_109043548
|00:00:50
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|2
|2
