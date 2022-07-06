DLA Energy Americas North (open caption)

DLA Energy Americas North, based in Anchorage, serves all of Alaska and military organizations. The crude oil originates at the North Slope and travels 800 miles through the Trans-Alaska Pipeline to multiple refineries. Ships, barges, rail, and trucks carry the fuels to their destinations. Weather, natural disasters and geographical roadblocks challenge the mission every day.
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2022 21:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|846366
|VIRIN:
|220607-D-GC213-337
|PIN:
|505793
|Filename:
|DOD_109043324
|Length:
|00:08:05
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
