Juneteenth: Celebrating Freedom, Family and Community

On June 19, 1865, more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, enslaved Americans in Galveston, Texas, finally received word that they were free from bondage.
On June 17, 2021, President Joe Biden signed legislation to establish June 19 as a federal holiday. A celebration of freedom, Juneteenth recognizes how far the nation and the U.S. Navy have come.
In this video, MyNavy HR Sailors describe what Juneteenth means to them.
(U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeanette Mullinax)
Soundbites:
NCC Latonya Perossier, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command
Vice President Kamala Harris, White House Communications Agency
RADM Alvin Holsey, Commander of Navy Personnel Command
YN2 Cecelia Ellerbe, Chief of Naval Personnel
CDR Robert Peters III, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command
NCC Jason Lewis, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command
NCCM James Osborne, Chief of Naval Personnel
LCDR Eddie Davidson, Chief of Naval Personnel
YN1 Nakia Carter, Chief of Naval Personnel
RDML Jennifer Couture, Commander of Naval Service Training Command
