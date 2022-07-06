Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Juneteenth: Celebrating Freedom, Family and Community

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.07.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeanette Mullinax 

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    On June 19, 1865, more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, enslaved Americans in Galveston, Texas, finally received word that they were free from bondage.
    On June 17, 2021, President Joe Biden signed legislation to establish June 19 as a federal holiday. A celebration of freedom, Juneteenth recognizes how far the nation and the U.S. Navy have come.

    In this video, MyNavy HR Sailors describe what Juneteenth means to them.

    (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeanette Mullinax)


    Soundbites:
    NCC Latonya Perossier, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command
    Vice President Kamala Harris, White House Communications Agency
    RADM Alvin Holsey, Commander of Navy Personnel Command
    YN2 Cecelia Ellerbe, Chief of Naval Personnel
    CDR Robert Peters III, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command
    NCC Jason Lewis, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command
    NCCM James Osborne, Chief of Naval Personnel
    LCDR Eddie Davidson, Chief of Naval Personnel
    YN1 Nakia Carter, Chief of Naval Personnel
    RDML Jennifer Couture, Commander of Naval Service Training Command

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2022
    Date Posted: 06.07.2022 18:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 846353
    VIRIN: 220607-N-TH560-632
    Filename: DOD_109043084
    Length: 00:03:44
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Juneteenth: Celebrating Freedom, Family and Community, by PO1 Jeanette Mullinax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CNP
    African American
    NPC
    Black History
    MyNavyHR
    June 19th

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT