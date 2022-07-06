Juneteenth: Celebrating Freedom, Family and Community

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On June 19, 1865, more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, enslaved Americans in Galveston, Texas, finally received word that they were free from bondage.

On June 17, 2021, President Joe Biden signed legislation to establish June 19 as a federal holiday. A celebration of freedom, Juneteenth recognizes how far the nation and the U.S. Navy have come.



In this video, MyNavy HR Sailors describe what Juneteenth means to them.



(U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeanette Mullinax)





Soundbites:

NCC Latonya Perossier, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

Vice President Kamala Harris, White House Communications Agency

RADM Alvin Holsey, Commander of Navy Personnel Command

YN2 Cecelia Ellerbe, Chief of Naval Personnel

CDR Robert Peters III, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

NCC Jason Lewis, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

NCCM James Osborne, Chief of Naval Personnel

LCDR Eddie Davidson, Chief of Naval Personnel

YN1 Nakia Carter, Chief of Naval Personnel

RDML Jennifer Couture, Commander of Naval Service Training Command