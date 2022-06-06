Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 1 from aground vessel near Lake Charles, Louisiana

    TX, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A Coast Guard Air Station Houston helicopter crew rescues a man after his vessel went aground near Lake Charles, Louisiana, June 7, 2022. The helicopter crew arrived on scene, hoisted the man and transported him to Chennault International Airport. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Houston)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2022
    Date Posted: 06.07.2022 17:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 846351
    VIRIN: 220607-G-G0108-1001
    Filename: DOD_109043049
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: TX, US

    TAGS

    search and rescue
    rescue
    hoist
    helicopter
    aground

