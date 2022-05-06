Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Gemini: The 166th Airlift Wing (AW)

    NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Paul Thorson 

    166th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs

    Operation Gemini: The 166th Airlift Wing (AW) at the New Castle Delaware Air National Guard Base performed the Air Mobility Command (AMC) graded exercise "Operation Gemini" during June's Regularly Scheduled Drill, (RSD) 2022, which aimed to demonstrate the unit's Total Force Readiness as well as its ability to operate effectively during the harsh challenges in an overseas deployment. The 166th showcased it's Full Spectrum Readiness: Survive, operate anywhere, anytime.

    Date Taken: 06.05.2022
    Date Posted: 06.07.2022 16:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 846340
    VIRIN: 220605-F-AE743-182
    Filename: DOD_109042922
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: NEW CASTLE, DE, US 

    Delaware Air National Guard
    Air Mobility Command

