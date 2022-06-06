Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army birthday message 2022

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2022

    Video by Russell Toof 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Leavenworth

    Col. John Misenheimer, Fort Leavenworth commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Erika Rhine-Russell, the garrison command sergeant major, wish the U.S. Army a happy 247th birthday.

    Date Taken: 06.06.2022
    Date Posted: 06.07.2022 15:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 846338
    VIRIN: 220606-A-GJ885-001
    Filename: DOD_109042798
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Army birthday message 2022, by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

