Col. John Misenheimer, Fort Leavenworth commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Erika Rhine-Russell, the garrison command sergeant major, wish the U.S. Army a happy 247th birthday.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2022 15:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|846338
|VIRIN:
|220606-A-GJ885-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109042798
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Army birthday message 2022, by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Leavenworth
Ft. Leavenworth
Army birthday
ARMY247
