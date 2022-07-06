Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Live UH-60 Black Hawk hoist training at Fort McCoy's Big Sandy Lake, Part IV

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2022

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    An aircrew with the 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment of the Wisconsin National Guard operates a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter for live hoist training at Big Sandy Lake on June 7, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Members of the unit regularly complete training operations at Fort McCoy and the unit also supports numerous training events at the installation each year. This training included hoisting up simulated victims treading water with a basket into the helicopter. The unit completed the training for three hours at the lake on June 7. According to the Army fact sheet for the Black Hawk, its mission is to provide air assault, general support, aeromedical evacuation, command and control, and special operations support to combat, stability, and support operations. The UH-60 also is the Army's utility tactical transport helicopter. The versatile helicopter has enhanced the overall mobility of the Army due to dramatic improvements in troop capacity and cargo lift capability over the years as well. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2022
    Date Posted: 06.07.2022 15:32
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Hometown: WEST BEND, WI, US

    Wisconsin
    Wisconsin National Guard
    Fort McCoy
    hoist training
    1-147
    UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter training

