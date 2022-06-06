Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The U.S. Army Parachute Team celebrates community partners in tandem event

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2022

    Video by Megan Hackett 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Staff Sgt. Daniel Osorio of the U.S. Army Parachute Team makes a tandem skydive over Fort Stewart, Georgia on 6 June 2022. USAPT is conducting skydives in a community outreach event from June 6-7. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Lopez)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2022
    Date Posted: 06.07.2022 15:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 846328
    VIRIN: 220606-A-id671-604
    Filename: DOD_109042622
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Hometown: FORT BRAGG, NC, US
    Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CA, US

    Georgia
    Golden Knights
    Fort Stewart
    Airborne
    Army
    tandem

