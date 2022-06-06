Staff Sgt. Daniel Osorio of the U.S. Army Parachute Team makes a tandem skydive over Fort Stewart, Georgia on 6 June 2022. USAPT is conducting skydives in a community outreach event from June 6-7. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Lopez)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2022 15:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|846328
|VIRIN:
|220606-A-id671-604
|Filename:
|DOD_109042622
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Hometown:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Hometown:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The U.S. Army Parachute Team celebrates community partners in tandem event, by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT