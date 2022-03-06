PFC Robert Heurgue Returns Home

Robert Heurgue was born 97 years ago in Paris, France. While visiting his sister in the United States, Adolph Hitler invaded Poland and started the Second World War. Robert stayed in the U.S. and finished school. Two years later he joined the U.S. Army and soon after the 82nd Airborne Division. In the dark of the night on June 6, 1944, he landed in the village of Turqueville as part of the Allied assault to liberate France and free Europe from tyranny. Watch the video of the commanding general of the 82nd Airborne Division, Maj. Gen. Chris LaNeve and Robert re-tracing his steps in Normandy for the first time in 78 years. (Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Hornby)
