AFDW Honors Local High School Student

The Air Force District of Washington Commander, Maj. Gen. Joel Jackson, recognized Caleb Smith, a Charles H. Flowers High School student, for his academic and aviation achievements. Smith is the nation’s youngest pilot to earn a private glider pilot license, and is continuing to pursue his private pilot license.

Smith was recognized with a helicopter flight flown by the 1st Helicopter Squadron assigned out of Joint Base Andrews, Md.

Maj. Gen. Jackson and CMSgt Leon Calloway, AFDW command chief, also spoke to more than 100 ROTC students from Prince George's county schools.



Video includes shots of UH-1 Helicopters taking off from Charles H. Flowers High School, aerial shots of Washington, D.C., auditorium shots, and interviews with:

Maj. Gen. Joel Jackson, AFDW commander

Caleb Smith, Air Force ROTC, Charles H. Flowers High School