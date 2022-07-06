Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFDW Honors Local High School Student

    MD, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2022

    Video by Abigail Meyer 

    Air Force District of Washington

    The Air Force District of Washington Commander, Maj. Gen. Joel Jackson, recognized Caleb Smith, a Charles H. Flowers High School student, for his academic and aviation achievements. Smith is the nation’s youngest pilot to earn a private glider pilot license, and is continuing to pursue his private pilot license.
    Smith was recognized with a helicopter flight flown by the 1st Helicopter Squadron assigned out of Joint Base Andrews, Md.
    Maj. Gen. Jackson and CMSgt Leon Calloway, AFDW command chief, also spoke to more than 100 ROTC students from Prince George's county schools.

    Video includes shots of UH-1 Helicopters taking off from Charles H. Flowers High School, aerial shots of Washington, D.C., auditorium shots, and interviews with:
    Maj. Gen. Joel Jackson, AFDW commander
    Caleb Smith, Air Force ROTC, Charles H. Flowers High School

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2022
    Date Posted: 06.07.2022 14:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 846314
    VIRIN: 220607-F-IV005-187
    Filename: DOD_109042449
    Length: 00:03:50
    Location: MD, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFDW Honors Local High School Student, by Abigail Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFDW
    1st Helicopter Squadron
    Air Force District of Washington
    Washington, D.C.

