Naval Base Kitsap serves as the host command for the Navy’s fleet throughout the Pacific Northwest, providing exceptional installation services, programs, and facilities to meet the needs of its hosted war-fighting commands, tenant activities, and personnel – all of whom deserve the best there is to offer. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ian Kinkead)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2022 14:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|846313
|VIRIN:
|220419-N-NI812-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109042447
|Length:
|00:03:52
|Location:
|SILVERDALE, WA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Naval Base Kitsap Overview, by PO2 Ian Kinkead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
