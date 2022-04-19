Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Base Kitsap Overview

    SILVERDALE, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ian Kinkead 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element, Det. Northwest

    Naval Base Kitsap serves as the host command for the Navy’s fleet throughout the Pacific Northwest, providing exceptional installation services, programs, and facilities to meet the needs of its hosted war-fighting commands, tenant activities, and personnel – all of whom deserve the best there is to offer. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ian Kinkead)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2022
    Date Posted: 06.07.2022 14:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 846313
    VIRIN: 220419-N-NI812-1001
    Filename: DOD_109042447
    Length: 00:03:52
    Location: SILVERDALE, WA, US 

    Submarine
    Aircraft carrier (CVN)
    Naval Base Kitsap Bangor
    Naval Station Kitsap Bremerton

