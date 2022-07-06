Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HMX-1 75th Anniversary Reunion

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2022

    Video by Sgt. Quang Do 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    U.S. service members, veterans and civilian employees attend the Marine Corps Helicopter Squadron (HMX) 1 75th Anniversary Reunion on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, June 3, 2022. The reunion commemorates the squadron’s accomplished history and lineage, as well as offering an opportunity for prior members to connect with old friends and new members. HMX-1 was established Dec. 1, 1947 as an experimental unit tasked with testing and evaluating military helicopters when rotary wing flight was still in its infancy. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Quang Do)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2022
    Date Posted: 06.07.2022 15:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 846312
    VIRIN: 220606-M-QD254-1001
    Filename: DOD_109042363
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Quantico
    75th Anniversary
    HMX-1
    MCAF
    COMMSTRAT

