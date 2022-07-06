U.S. service members, veterans and civilian employees attend the Marine Corps Helicopter Squadron (HMX) 1 75th Anniversary Reunion on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, June 3, 2022. The reunion commemorates the squadron’s accomplished history and lineage, as well as offering an opportunity for prior members to connect with old friends and new members. HMX-1 was established Dec. 1, 1947 as an experimental unit tasked with testing and evaluating military helicopters when rotary wing flight was still in its infancy. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Quang Do)
|06.07.2022
|06.07.2022 15:43
|Package
|846312
|220606-M-QD254-1001
|DOD_109042363
|00:00:43
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|1
|1
