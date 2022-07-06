video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/846312" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. service members, veterans and civilian employees attend the Marine Corps Helicopter Squadron (HMX) 1 75th Anniversary Reunion on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, June 3, 2022. The reunion commemorates the squadron’s accomplished history and lineage, as well as offering an opportunity for prior members to connect with old friends and new members. HMX-1 was established Dec. 1, 1947 as an experimental unit tasked with testing and evaluating military helicopters when rotary wing flight was still in its infancy. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Quang Do)