    USS Harry S. Truman's L.I.F.T. Organization Provides Leadership and Mentorship Opportunities

    AEGEAN SEA

    06.06.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Victoria Sutton 

    USS Harry S Truman

    The Leaders In Formation Triumph, (or L.I.F.T) organization aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) provides Sailors with leadership and mentorship opportunities through regularly hels events and presentations.

    Date Taken: 06.06.2022
    Date Posted: 06.07.2022 11:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 846284
    VIRIN: 220606-N-RQ450-604
    Filename: DOD_109041957
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: AEGEAN SEA

    This work, USS Harry S. Truman's L.I.F.T. Organization Provides Leadership and Mentorship Opportunities, by PO3 Victoria Sutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    mentor
    LIFT
    mentorship
    Truman
    Navy

