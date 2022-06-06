The Leaders In Formation Triumph, (or L.I.F.T) organization aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) provides Sailors with leadership and mentorship opportunities through regularly hels events and presentations.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2022 11:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|846284
|VIRIN:
|220606-N-RQ450-604
|Filename:
|DOD_109041957
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|AEGEAN SEA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Harry S. Truman's L.I.F.T. Organization Provides Leadership and Mentorship Opportunities, by PO3 Victoria Sutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT