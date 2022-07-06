The 332d Air Expeditionary Wing postal services share the importance of the unit mail clerks and their vital role in helping to spread morale here. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Christopher Parr)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2022 09:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|846274
|VIRIN:
|220607-F-IB640-269
|Filename:
|DOD_109041330
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 332d unit mail clerks deliver morale, by Christopher Parr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
