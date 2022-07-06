Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    332d unit mail clerks deliver morale

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.07.2022

    Video by Christopher Parr 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    The 332d Air Expeditionary Wing postal services share the importance of the unit mail clerks and their vital role in helping to spread morale here. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Christopher Parr)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2022
    Date Posted: 06.07.2022 09:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 846274
    VIRIN: 220607-F-IB640-269
    Filename: DOD_109041330
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    Heritage
    332nd Air Expeditionary Wing
    Legacy
    Red Tails
    weeklyvideos

