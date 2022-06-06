Robotic Combat Vehicles Make Combined Resolve Debut

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/846265" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment assist with the development of robotic combat vehicles for Project Origin in the Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, June 6, 2022. Project Origin uses autonomous ground vehicles to support Army maneuvers by providing a variety of situation-dependent load packages. Its use is being demonstrated at its first Combined Resolve exercise as part of the Army's modernization and emerging technologies initiatives. Combined Resolve 17 is a U.S. Army exercise consisting of 5,600 service members, Allies and partners from more than 10 countries, and is designed to assess units' abilities to conduct combat operations effectively in a multi-domain battlespace.