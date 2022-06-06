Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Robotic Combat Vehicles Make Combined Resolve Debut

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    06.06.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ashley Low 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment assist with the development of robotic combat vehicles for Project Origin in the Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, June 6, 2022. Project Origin uses autonomous ground vehicles to support Army maneuvers by providing a variety of situation-dependent load packages. Its use is being demonstrated at its first Combined Resolve exercise as part of the Army's modernization and emerging technologies initiatives. Combined Resolve 17 is a U.S. Army exercise consisting of 5,600 service members, Allies and partners from more than 10 countries, and is designed to assess units' abilities to conduct combat operations effectively in a multi-domain battlespace.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2022
    Date Posted: 06.07.2022 10:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 846265
    VIRIN: 220607-A-NZ059-1001
    Filename: DOD_109041179
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    CombinedResolve
    weeklyvideos
    Project Origin

